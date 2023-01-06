Prince Harry shares how he lost his virginity in a field behind a 'very busy pub'

Prince Harry details how he lost his virginity in a field behind a "very busy pub" in his much-anticipated memoir, Spare.

The prince revealed that he first had sex at the age of 17 in 2001 while he was a student at Eton College in Windsor.

He described it as a "humiliating episode" where an "older woman who liked macho horses" treated him like a "young stallion."

"One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub. No doubt someone had seen us," he wrote.

