Prince Harry had to seek the Queen’s permission to have a beard at his wedding, it was revealed during the royal’s interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby.

Harry sat down with the British broadcaster ahead of the release of his memoir Spare.

During the interview, Mr Bradbury reveals it was required of Harry to seek permission from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

He said: “During the Harry claims he went to see his granny, the Queen, to ask, as required, for permission to keep his beard for his own wedding.”

“She was amenable, William was not.

“There was then an argument, Harry says, between the two brothers that went on for a week and ended he claims with his brother ordering him, as the heir to the spare, to shave it off.”

