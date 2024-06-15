Prince Louis’ best Trooping the Colour moments resurface ahead of 2024 parade

Princes Louis’ best Trooping the Colour moments have resurfaced ahead of this year’s celebrations.

The now-six-year-old has become a star of royal events thanks to his cheeky nature, and unwillingness to follow the rules.

During previous Trooping the Colour appearances, he’s been spotted on the balcony of Buckingham Palace imitating military planes, covering his ears during loud flypasts, and even asked the late Queen Elizabeth II: “Are the Red Arrows coming?”

Appearances from Prince Louis and his sister, Princess Charlotte, will mark their first official public sightings of 2024.