Prince William to have more central role in royal family as he turns 40

Prince William is celebrating his 40th birthday today (21 June).

Kensington Palace has released three new photos in celebration.

As the Duke of Cambridge hits the milestone age, it is expected that he will play a more central role in the royal family.

In an article for Big Issue magazine, which he was pictured helping to sell on the street early in June, the prince said he would continue “shining” a light on homelessness, calling it a “solvable issue”.

