Prince William takes booking for unsuspecting customer during restaurant visit

The Prince of Wales momentarily took on the role of a restaurant owner as he and the Princess of Wales visited an Indian street food restaurant in Birmingham.

As well as working the phones to take a booking or two, Prince William and Kate were served a range of dishes at the Indian Streatery restaurant in Bennetts Hill and showed off their culinary skills in the kitchen.

The couple were in the city to meet future leaders in the arts and creative industries as they hosted designers, artists and playwrights at The Rectory restaurant on the edge of the city’s historic Jewellery Quarter.

