Prince William joked his daughter Princess Charlotte will “poach” a gift given to him during his visit to Estonia.

The Prince of Wales has flown to Estonia to meet the UK forces at the Tapa Army Base, who provide a Nato deterrent against potential Russian aggression.

Prior to meet the troops, William paid a visit to a school in the capital Tallinn on Thursday (20 March).

There, student counsellor Yelyzaveta Lukiianchuk, 18, asked if she could give him a friendship bracelet made by the pupils in the Ukrainian colours of blue and yellow.

William replied: “That’s brilliant, my daughter will try and probably poach it off me later. She loves these friendship bracelets.”