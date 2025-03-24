Prince William made a playful joke in a special video message to celebrate Dame Mary Berry’s 90th birthday.

The Prince of Wales surprised the queen of baking with a pre-recorded message, as part of a special BBC One Show, which airs on Monday (24 March).

In the message, William describes Dame Mary as a “true national treasure”.

He then jokes: “I dread to think who’s cooking your cake and the criticism they might get, but good luck and I hope it goes really well.”