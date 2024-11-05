Prince William reveals secret love of wild animals in funny Robert Irwin clip

The Prince of Wales has revealed his secret love of African wildlife as he visited one of the continent’s most picturesque spots.

William was asked about his favourite African animal during a trek to the top of Cape Town’s Signal Hill with Robert Irwin, son of late wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin.

In a video, posted on Tuesday (5 November), Irwin asked William about his favourite African animal.

He replied: “It’s a really tough question. My children ask me this regularly. I think I’m going to have to say the cheetah…Yeah, I love cheetahs. Fantastic animals.”