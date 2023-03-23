Prince William made a surprise trip to Poland to thank British soldiers near the Ukrainian border for "defending our freedoms."

The prince met with personnel at the air defence military base in Rzeszow, roughly an hour-long drive away from the border.

While there, he said: “I just wanted to come here in person to say thank you for all that you’re doing, keeping everyone safe out here and keeping an eye on what’s going on.

“So, just a big thank you for what you do on a day-to-day basis.”

