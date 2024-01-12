The Princess Royal donned a floral garland and shimmering gold scarf while her husband banished bad luck by smashing a coconut on a visit to a hindu temple in Sri Lanka.

The Princess watched as Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence hurled the fruit to the ground, sending a spray of coconut water over the nearby press and he threw his hands up in amazement.

The couple received a rapturous welcome when they arrived at Vajira Pillayar Kovil, a Hindu temple in the Sri Lankan capital on Thursday (11 January) to receive a blessing from the chief priest.

They also each received a pottu in the middle of their forehead, during their visit.