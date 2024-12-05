Princess Eugenie and her two young children enjoyed a festive trip to see the Windsor Christmas lights with “granny” Sarah Ferguson.

The Duchess of York, who was diagnosed with skin cancer earlier this year, can be seen sharing the “magical” moment with her two young grandchildren August, three, and Ernest, one, in a rare family video shared by Princess Eugenie on Wednesday (4 December).

The princess posted the video to her Instagram account and captioned it: “The start of the Christmas countdown was made even more magical this year by having some granny and mummy time at @windsorilluminated.”