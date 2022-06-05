Princess Eugenie bounces son August during Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Princess Eugenie bounced her son August on her knee during his first public appearance at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London on Sunday (5 June).

The Queen's great-grandchild appeared in the royal box with the princess and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The pageant was the last event in the four-day celebration of the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Though the Queen herself was not in attendance, a hologram of her at her 1953 coronation was displayed in the Gold State Coach.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.