Princess Lilibet Diana christened at home in California

Princess Lilibet Diana has been christened at a ceremony in California, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has announced.

The Archbishop of Los Angeles, Reverend John Taylor, conducted the christening privately at Harry and Meghan’s home.

The announcement is the first time that the couple’s daughter has publicly been referred to as princess.

She was given the royal title when her grandfather, King Charles III, acceded to the throne.

The titles of Lilibet and her brother, Prince Archie, will be used in formal settings but not everyday conversational use, it is understood.

