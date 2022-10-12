There is “no right or wrong way” to ask for help for mental health, Princess Kate said during a takeover of BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat for World Mental Health Day.

The Prince and Princess of Wales recorded a special programme in which they heard the experiences of four guests.

Speaking to mental health advocate António Ferreria, the princess reflected on different ways people can look after themselves.

“There’s no right or wrong. Different things will work for different people and it’s just sometimes trying different methods, different opportunities that arise to help best support you,” Kate said.

Sign up for our newsletters.