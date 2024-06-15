The Princess of Wales has joined the royal family for her first public appearance since Christmas, and the first since announcing she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

After weeks of uncertainty, she announced yesterday (14 June) she would attend the Trooping the Colour to mark King Charles’ official birthday.

Catherine wore a white and black dress with a bow to mark the occasion, to match her wide-brim hat.

She was first spotted in the car on the way to Buckingham Palace alongside the Prince of Wales, and their three children, before the youngsters sat on her lap on the balcony.