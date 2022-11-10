A 12-year-old girl who ran three kilometres every day for a year has raised more than £10,000 for a prostate cancer charity.

Emily Talman, from the Wirral, Merseyside, almost lost her grandfather Peter to the disease, which prompted her to take on the 3k-a-day challenge for Prostate Cancer UK.

Speaking after completing her challenger, Emily said she was “filled with joy.”

“This has been a massive commitment for me and I can’t believe how far I’ve come. Thanks grandad, this is for you,” she added.

