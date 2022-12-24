Pub-crawling Santas block Cornish road after getting army tank stuck in hedge

A group of pub-crawling friends dressed as Santas were halted on a road in Cornwall during a night out after getting stuck.

The group, travelling in an army tank, got wedged in a hedge at Marsh Lane, near Hayle.

Devon and Cornwall police were called on Thursday after reports of a vehicle being damaged, although no one was arrested.

The footage, shot by Lee Gribble, shows the group laughing and joking as they move slowly down the road, before getting stuck.

