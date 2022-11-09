Puma in recovery after having front leg amputated due to arthritis

A Puma has been recovering after severe arthritis left his carers with no option but to amputate his front leg.

This video shows Nigel navigating his surroundings at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park without his limb, something he is relatively “unbothered” by.

“We were left with this option, to remove the leg affecting him, or to put him to sleep,” a spokesperson said, adding that the Puma is recovering so well that he “does not know his limits.”

A smaller enclosure was built for him to play in to prevent him from gallivanting too much before his stitches come out.

