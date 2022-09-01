David Beckham stars in Qatar promotional video amid backlash

David Beckham has faced backlash after appearing in a promotional video for Qatar Tourism.

The former England captain is an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in a deal reported to be worth £10-15m.

In the decade since Qatar was awarded the tournament, thousands of migrant workers have died, and the country has been criticised for restricting the freedoms of women and gay people.

"So appalling. He’s selling his soul for millions in blood money! Qatar abuses LGBTs, women and migrant workers," human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell wrote on Twitter.

