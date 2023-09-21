Queen Camilla enjoys game of ping pong with Brigitte Macron

Queen Camilla played a game of table tennis with Brigitte Macron as part of her state visit to France on Thursday, 21 September.

Her Majesty smiled as she competed at ping pong against the French first lady.

The game came after King Charles gave a historic address to the French senate as the only British monarch to ever do so.

His Majesty spoke in both English and French as he recalled the “friendship and warm familiarity” between the two countries on the couple’s second day of their state visit to Paris and Bordeaux.