Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:22
Queen’s five-word response to Princess Charlotte painting on display at London art studio
Queen Camilla admired a painting of her step-granddaughter Princess Charlotte as she attended an art gallery in London on Wednesday (14 February).
The Queen visited Kindred Studios’ Shepherds Bush pop-up hub, where she admired a painting of Princess Charlotte, created by artist Mercedes Carbonell.
Looking closely at the painting, the 76-year-old monarch declared: “I think I recognise her”.
Ms Carbonell created her version of a photograph released to mark the young royal's second birthday in 2017.
The Queen also met with other London artists, from painters and ceramicists to textiles and fashion designers.
Up next
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:35
A look back through Lewis Hamilton’s F1 career at Mercedes
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
14:19
Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’
17:13
What TV and film to watch in 2024
10:32
The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
01:45
Moment Fani Willis slams allegations in heated testimony
00:38
Mother of Brianna Ghey sends strong message to tech companies
01:04
White House: Super Bowl parade shooting cuts deep into soul of America
01:00
Putin explains why he wants Biden, not Trump, to win US election
01:12
Mourinho reveals how he coached Cristiano Ronaldo at his peak
00:28
Christian Horner says allegations are ‘distraction’ for Red Bull
01:16
Watch: Red Bull reveal new F1 car for 2024 season
00:43
Mbappe: PSG superstar to leave at end of season amid Real Madrid links
00:32
Man pulled from rushing floodwater in dramatic helicopter rescue
00:51
Toppled tree falls on roof of California house as state battles floods
00:39
‘Naked’ campaigner accompanied to Home Office meeting by Zac Goldsmith
00:48