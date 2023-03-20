David Attenborough plants tree to open woodland in honour of late Queen

Sir David Attenborough has planted an oak tree in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II to officially open a new Platinum Jubilee woodland in Richmond Park.

The famed naturalist and TV presenter, 96, described Elizabeth II as a “great lover of trees” and “very fond” of the Royal Parks and said the new wood was a fitting tribute to her memory.

His oak is one of 70 new broad-leaved trees - one for each year of the Queen’s reign - in the new woodland.

