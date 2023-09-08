A coin, featuring more than 6,000 diamonds and worth an estimated £18.5 million, has been revealed to honour Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her death.

The Crown Coin has been crafted by the Mayfair-based East India Company, to mark the “enduring legacy” of the late monarch.

The artifact includes a 1kg gold coin, ten 24-carat gold coins, and 6,426 GIA-certified diamonds.

The East India Company unveiled the coin on social media and revealed the five official portraits of the Queen illustrated on the jewel, including the Machin portrait and The Jody Clark portrait.