Queen Elizabeth made a surprise appearance at the end of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant after four days of celebrations in her honour.

She walked out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, along with senior members of the Royal family, to wave at the crowds after the royal standard, raised above the residence, anticipated her appearance on Sunday.

She appeared in her iconic green dress and pearl necklace for almost three minutes, during which the attendees sang the national anthem.