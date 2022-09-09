Queen Elizabeth II’s image projected onto Sydney Opera House as tribute

The image of Queen Elizabeth II has been projected onto the sails of an illuminated Sydney Opera House to honour the memory of the late monarch.

Her Majesty attended the opening of the Opera House in 1973 during one of her 16 visits to Australia during her 70-year reign.

While there will be no official mourning period in the country, tributes have been popping up outside government buildings in Sydney and Canberra.

An official mourning period will be observed in the UK, lasting until a week after the Queen’s funeral.

