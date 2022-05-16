Queen smiles and waves after Omid Djalili jokes about missing opening of parliament

The Queen smiled and waved after Omid Djalili cracked a joke about her absence from last week’s State Opening of Parliament.

Prince Charles filled in for the monarch at the annual event, which she missed due to mobility issues.

The Queen was, however, able to make an appearance at Sunday’s celebrity-filled Platinum Jubilee celebration in Windsor.

“Thank you for choosing us over the State Opening of Parliament,” comedian Djalili said.

“You did the right thing and I won £5 in a bet with my local kebab shop owner in Ipswich.”

