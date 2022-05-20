Independent TV
Queen’s most ‘breathtaking’ dresses to be displayed at Madame Tussauds for platinum jubilee
Seven of the Queen's most famous dresses will go on display at Madame Tussauds London ahead of June's platinum jubilee weekend.
The Baker Street tourist attraction has delved into its archive to pull out some of the most “breathtaking” gowns from the 24 wax figures created during the monarch’s 70-year reign.
Madame Tussauds have revealed that the designs selected for the Royal Dress Collection will cover the Queen's coronation in 1953 all the way up to the colourful designs she is well-known for today.
