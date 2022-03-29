The Queen arrived for Prince Philip’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey accompanied by Prince Andrew.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday morning that Her Majesty would be in attendance after recently recovering from Covid.

The service is taking place nearly a year after the Duke of Edinburgh died last April, aged 99.

Just 30 people were able to attend his funeral in 2021, due to Covid restrictions.

Over 500, including senior members of the royal family and other invited guests, were in attendance at Westminster Abbey almost one year on.

