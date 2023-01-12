Woman arranges flash mob dance to ‘Another One Bites The Dust’ at her own funeral

A woman who passed away arranged a flash mob at her own funeral - dancing to Queen’s famous tune “Another One Bites The Dust”.

Sandie Wood, 65, died from tongue cancer - she was one of the victims of the 1980’s contaminated blood scandal.

Described as a “bit of a rebel” by her friends, former bodybuilder Sandie wanted to go out with a bang after passing away on 19 September last year.

To do just that, she hired Bristol-based dance troupe The Flaming Feathers to flash mob her own funeral, shocking those in attendance.

