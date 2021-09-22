The Royal Air Force has been trialling the use of self-driving cars as it explores ways to free up personnel from mundane tasks on military bases.

Staff at RAF Brize Norton have been working with the Academy of Robotics on the project, which sees the ground-breaking Kar-go Delivery Bot delivering tools, equipment and supplies around the camp.

The zero-emissions, self-driving delivery vehicle is capable of reaching speeds of 60 mph and performs autonomous and semi-autonomous procedures with a safety team monitoring it from a unique mobile command hub.