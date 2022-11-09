A video filmed by Rick Ross has gone viral as fans express their shock and amusement at the seemingly endless piles of clothes and shoes strewn across his home.

The rapper walks through the lobby of his Miami home in the clip, showing off what must be hundreds of clothing items.

“I’m trying to organise some of this s***,” he says, before adding he’s “fighting through shoes.”

As he walks through the collection, he remarks: “This ain’t no hoarder. This rich boss s*** going on.”

Some fans, however, begged to differ and poked fun at the state of his house.

Sign up for our newsletters.