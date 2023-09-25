First look: Rare Dumbo octopus spotted in deep sea

A rare “Dumbo” octopus, which resembles the title character of the 1941 Disney film, has been spotted during a deep sea dive.

The creature was captured on an EVNautilus live stream, a research vessel owned by the Ocean Exploration Trust, which is exploring the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in the North Pacific Ocean.

Dumbo octopuses are the deepest living octopuses known to man and have an average life span of three to five years.

It was sighted around 2,665m deep - about 20m from the sea floor - and can live at depths of up to 7,000 metres.