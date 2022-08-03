An emotional Rebekah Vardy thanked her family for support in her first interview since the dramatic Wagatha Christie trial.

She said that her husband - Leicester City football star Jamie Vardy - had given his support throughout the court battle.

“It’s a tough one, it’s quite a private one as well - but it would probably just be ‘thank you for supporting me through everything’ and not just him, but the kids,” Vardy said.

A High Court judge ruled last Friday (29 July) in favour of Coleen Rooney in their libel trial.

