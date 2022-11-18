Renewable energy-powered Christmas tree shines in Bangkok

A solar-powered Christmas tree has been lit in Bangkok, a first for Thailand.

The renewable energy decoration was installed outside the ICONSIAM shopping mall on the banks of the Chao Phraya River.

This video shows the spectacular display at night, as passers-by take in the festivities.

Standing at 66 feet, the light on the tree will be kept running through the rays of the sun.

While Thailand is a majority Buddhist country, Christmas is celebrated by many.

