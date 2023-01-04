‘Star Trek-style’ device harvests water from the air by scientists inspired by leaves

What’s being described as being a “Star Trek-style” device has been created by a team of scientists to harvest water from the air.

This video shows the solar powered prototype that will be used to take water and sunlight and convert it into hydrogen fuel.

The team behind the invention were inspired by leaves and their photosynthesis process.

Principal investigator, professor Kevin Sivula, says it opens the doors to realising a “sustainable society.”

It could replicate “The Replicator” from Star Trek by providing an endless supply of cheap fuel.

