A landlord was shocked after finding out her tenant had left his room looking like a “rubbish tip”.

Patcharapa Tohyeewang said she nearly fainted upon seeing the filth strewn about her apartment in Pattaya, Thailand, on 6 June.

The furious owner said she had leased the room to a man in August 2022 for a monthly rate of 8,000 Thai Baht ($227).

Footage shows rubbish and dirty laundry scattered across the floor, as hungry pet cats follow Tohyeewang around as she records the state of the room.

On the balcony were piles of unwashed clothes and filthy cat litter with waste still inside.

“I almost fell to my knees in shock. It made me feel sick,” Tohyeewang said.