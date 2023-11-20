Rescue dog sworn into Kentucky police department after ‘stealing hearts of staff’

A recently adopted rescue dog has been officially sworn in as a member of a Kentucky police department.

Bolo, a pit bull mix, visited Hopkinsville Police Department (HPD) back in October for what was meant to be a one-day trip.

He came from the Christian County Animal Shelter as part of HPD’s “paw-trol program” and wound up being adopted after he “stole the hearts of staff.”

Footage shared on social media shows Hopkinsville mayor, James R. Knight Jr, swearing Bolo in as the department’s “very first Paw-trol Officer.”

Bolo sealed the deal with a paw print signature on the oath.