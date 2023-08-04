Rick Astley fan gets leg tattoo which ‘plays’ Never Gonna Give You Up on repeat

A Rick Astley fan has had a QR code tattooed on his leg which when scanned plays the singer’s smash hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’.

Massimo Mancin, 32, got the tattoo on his right calf “just for fun” after seeing similar QR code designs online.

Now whenever anyone holds a phone over the design it takes them to the YouTube video of the 1987 hit.

Single Massimo said: “I didn’t expect it to work but luckily, it did. I kept looking over again to see if it was the right QR code.”