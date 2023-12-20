Watch: Banned Rimmel advert suggests women need to wear makeup to succeed

This footage shows a Rimmel London advert that was banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for “playing on young girls’ insecurities about their appearance” by implying it is necessary to wear make-up to school to succeed.

The Facebook advert read “Get ready to slay this back-to-school season. Get 25% off Multi-Tasker Concealer and other Rimmel faves,” and included a video of influencer Lana Jenkins, 25, applying make-up.

Coty UK, trading as Rimmel London, said the advert was part of its “Back to School” campaign but did not communicate a need to wear make-up - they said it was targeting women aged 18 to 35 interested in cosmetics, beauty, fashion and make-up.