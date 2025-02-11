Robbie Williams walks through busy park - and no one recognises him

Robbie Williams walked through a busy park, which appeared to be in London, without anyone recognising the Better Man star.

The singer, dressed in a cap, glasses, and a leather jacket, passed several individuals who did not clock that it was the Brit Award-winning musician.

"it's the glasses not making you recognise me, right?" Williams jokingly mused as he walked alongside his wife, Ayda Field Williams, who was filming.

"If I take them off everybody can see that it's me."

The artist then said "Hey" to a group of people who passed him after taking his glasses off, though he did not get a response.