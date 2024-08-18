Robert De Niro celebrates 81st birthday by leaping off yacht

Robert De Niro is celebrating his 81st birthday in style, by leaping off a yacht with his loved ones by his side.

His daughter, Drena De Niro, posted the video of The Godfather actor in blue and red striped trunks, as she captioned it: “#BobbyD forever”.

“Oh my god, are you alright?” she can be heard shouting down to De Niro in the clip as he jumps into the ocean, before asking someone nearby how many feet below the water is, to which they respond “30”.

It was no match for the actor, however, who confirmed he was all fine.