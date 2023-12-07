Robert Irwin shocked as swarm of moths gathers in shorts overnight

Robert Irwin shared footage of a surprise he received after leaving his shorts out to dry overnight in Australia.

In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday (6 December), the conservationist opened up the piece of clothing to reveal scores of moths nesting inside the legs.

"Left our clothes on the line to dry overnight and definitely did not expect to find this - apparently these shorts are moth approved," Irwin wrote in the caption.

Social media users left horrified comments, with one person declaring that they threw their phone on the floor upon watching the footage.