Hidden Roman road dating back 2,000 years uncovered in Worcestershire

Workers have uncovered a suspected Roman road in a field that could be the only one of its kind discovered in Britain.

Archaeologists say the cobbled ford - uncovered in Worcestershire - could be the finest Roman example of its type and could be of “global importance”.

The 10m (32ft) stretch was discovered during routine waterworks by Severn Trent a few weeks ago.

It is said to have been constructed like a wall with large stones laid in bands – a traditional Roman technique - with its only comparisons in Rome and Pompeii.

