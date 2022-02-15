Romance scammers stole $138m from victims last year

A report from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) found that romance scammers stole a record $547 million last year.

Romance scammers are people who create fake social profiles using pictures taken from the internet, who then trick their victims into sending them money.

According to the FTC’s report, romance scammers stole $139 million (£102 million) worth of cryptocurrency in 2021.

The scammers may claim to need the funds for some sort of financial crisis.

