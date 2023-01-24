Princess Eugenie announces she and Jack Brooksbank are expecting second child

Princess Eugenie has announced that she is pregnant with her second child.

The late Queen’s granddaughter and husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting a sibling for their son August in the summer.

To announce the news, the princess shared a photograph of her son kissing her stomach.

Buckingham Palace have said that the royal family was “delighted” and that August was “very much” looking forward to becoming a big brother.

The baby will be born 13th in line to the throne.

