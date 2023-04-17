Camilla ‘hurt’ to be branded ‘villain’ by Prince Harry, close friend claims

The Queen Consort was left “hurt” over being labelled “the villain” by Prince Harry in his memoir, a close friend has suggested.

Camilla, who will be known as the Queen after she is crowned alongside her husband King Charles III at his coronation on 6 May, was also described as “dangerous” in Spare.

“Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts. But she doesn’t let it get to her,” Fiona Petty-Fitzmaurice, Marchioness of Lansdowne, told The Sunday Times.

Ms Petty-Fitzmaurice was recently chosen to be one of Camilla’s official companions.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.