Replica of King’s coronation crown made using hundreds of Scrabble pieces

A milliner has created a replica of the crown King Charles III will wear at his coronation out of hundreds of Scrabble pieces.

Justin Smith of J Smith Esquire made a crown inspired by St Edward’s Crown using the pieces to pay homage to the upcoming ceremony and the 75th anniversary of the popular word game.

The piece took more than 153 hours to put together.

Jewels, crystals, and gold beading have been added to the black and white tiles in keeping with the crown’s majestic nature.

