The royals in 2022: The year the family changed forever

This year has been one of seismic importance for the UK and the royal family, proving 2022 will be one for the history books.

The nation mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II aged 96, bidding farewell to the UK's longest-serving and longest-living monarch.

Consequentially, Britain then welcomed a new sovereign, King Charles III.

Just months earlier, Britons celebrated the Queen's Platnum Jubilee, marking the 70th anniversary of the accession.

Rounding the year off, drama was stirred when Netflix dropped Harry and Meghan's hotly anticipated documentary.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.