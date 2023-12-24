As 2023 draws to a close, it'll mark King Charles III's first full year of reign - and it's been full of royal engagements, change, and a controversial book that raised questions about the royal family.

2,200 people, including 70 heads of state attended his coronation in June, shortly before the monarch was summoned for his first State Opening Of Parliament as King.

Meanwhile, the alleged royal rift between Princes William and Harry continues, following the release of controversial memoir, Spare.

Harry has since won damages against the Mirror Group Newspapers after a court ruled his phone may have been hacked.