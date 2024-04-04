Royal family share first-look at £369m Buckingham Palace renovation

The royal family has shared a first look at a £369 million renovation of Buckingham Palace.

The reservicing programme of Buckingham Palace is now in its seventh year, with 2024 marking the re-opening of the East Wing, following five years of extensive work.

The royal family shared a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram and YouTube today (4 April), giving the public a first glimpse of the renovation.

A caption alongside the video reads: “The programme aims to protect the historic building from risk of fire or flood, to ensure the Palace is fit for purpose, and to preserve it for future generations.”

Tours of the newly reserviced East Wing will be available to the public this summer.